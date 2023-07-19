GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This coming Saturday marks what’s known as World Brain Day.

“According to the Cleveland Clinic Healthy Brains, our brain processes about 70,000 thoughts daily using 100 billion neurons,” said Shanthi Appello, a Registered Dietician with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan.

Appello said dementia touches a lot of families and focusing on brain health is a priority for many.

“There are so many different ways we can stimulate our brain health every day. From eating healthy to being socially involved, using exercise and mental stimulation and getting enough sleep too, said Appello.

Appello said everyone should aim to get 7 to 8 hours of sleep per night.

“While we’re sleeping, our brain is going to process memories, link them with current and past ones and it helps with daily problem-solving skills,” said Appello.

She said if you’re not getting enough sleep, talk to your doctor and work to make getting quality sleep a priority. Appello encourages people to consider something called the “MIND Diet.”

“The MIND Diet was specifically designed to prevent cognitive decline. A lot of great research has shown that it has been linked with slower cognitive decline,” she said.

Appello said researchers as Rush and Harvard Universities created the MIND Diet with things people can do every day. She said there’s a heavy focus on whole grains.

“They recommend having whole grains at least three times a week. They also recommend including leafy green vegetables, so a good spinach salad, about six times a week,” said Appello.

To read more about the MIND Diet, click here.