GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — We’ve all heard of Henry VIII and his wives, but you have never heard their side of the story quite like this.

‘Six’ the musical is a modern retelling of the lives of the six wives of Henry VIII in concert style. It is coming to DeVos Performance Hall next week. Storm Lever plays one of the wives, Anne Boleyn.

Lever said although the name of the show is ‘Six’, there is a seventh member of the cast: the audience.

“It is very much a show that encourages audience participation, audience interaction. It’s a concert. We’re putting on a pop concert where we’re trying to determine who had worse from Henry VIII and we need the audience to help determine who the winner is,” Lever said.

The show runs at DeVos Performance Hall from Jan. 10 to Jan. 15. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Broadway Grand Rapids website.