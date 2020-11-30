Six months after Grand Rapids riot, new suspect emerges

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A 25-year-old man has joined a growing list of suspects in the May 30 riot that damaged more than 100 businesses in downtown Grand Rapids.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker says Kyree Robertson faces a riot charge as well as charges of breaking and entering a building with intent and lying to police.

Authorities say Robertson was involved in destruction at Family Pediatric Eye Care on Monroe Center, across from Rosa Parks Circle.

In all, officials say, rioters caused some $2 million in private damages and costs to the city.

At least 22 people now face charges in connection to the riot, all but one of them adults. It’s unclear when Robertson will be arraigned in the case.