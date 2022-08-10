The six graduates from the Spectrum Health Neurodiagnostic Apprenticeship Program. (Aug. 10, 2022)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Spectrum Health celebrated Wednesday its first Neurodiagnostic Apprenticeship Program graduates.

The pilot program identified specific Spectrum Health employees in entry-level positions to pay and train as future electroencephalogram EEG technicians.

“With our apprenticeship program not only are they working in their field, they’re immersed in the environment 40 hours a week,” said Brian Galdis, the neurodiagnostic manager at Spectrum Health.

A cake celebrating the six graduates from the Spectrum Health Neurodiagnostic Apprenticeship Program. (Aug. 10, 2022)

The six graduates all accepted salaried positions within the institution. Saranda Hoxha said the yearlong training was expansive.

“They taught us from ground up. I knew zero,” she said. “Like they taught us how to mark and measure and put the wires on (patients).”

EEG technicians help doctors read brain waves and identify abnormalities associated with epilepsy, stroke and other neurological conditions.