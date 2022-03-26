GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s day two of the Cottage and Lakefront Living Show at DeVos Place, and two sisters are taking this chance to show off their handiwork.

Since they were young, Hannah Eversole, 26, and her younger sister Haley Eversole, 21, grew up on the water and watched their dad as he restored antique boats.

Then in 2007, with the help of her dad, Hannah tried her hand at the trade and made her first boat: a 2007 10-foot Gentleman Racer.

Hannah, then age 10, pictured making her boat in 2007. (Photo courtesy: Hannah Eversole)

Hannah pictured driving her boat, ‘Whatever’, on Lake St. Clair. (Photo courtesy: Hannah Eversole)

“We started from the plans and modified it a little bit, added a hatch, added a windshield,” she said.

She finished her boat just in time for it to debut at the Algonac Boat Show in June 2007. It was a special moment for Hannah, one her younger sister wanted to experience too.

“We’d go to boat shows and everyone would say ‘it’s Hannah’s boat’ and I would say ‘I wanted a Haley boat,'” she said. “My dad originally made this for himself but when I saw the frame, I asked him if I could have this one and he said ‘yeah I guess.'”

Haley has a 14-foot Gentlemen racer which she built in 2011 at the age of 11.

“We made it my own and added more seats so I could bring more friends out on the water,” she said.

Haley, then age 11, pictured making her boat in 2011. (Photo courtesy: Hannah Eversole)

Haley pictured driving her boat, ‘Haley’s Comet’ on Lake St. Clair. (Photo courtesy: Hannah Eversole)

Whether driving their boats across Lake St. Clair or towing it behind a car, the boats have always received a lot of attention.

“When I’m out on the water with me and my friends we will get boats circling us and then they’ll come up to us and say ‘that’s a really nice boat. I think my sister actually got pulled over one time and the cops were like ‘you didn’t do anything wrong, we just want to look at your boat because it’s really cool,'” Haley said. “It’s really fun towing the boats because we get a lot of stares of people driving by and they’re looking at us and honking at us and when they find out that we built it they want to know the story.”

Although the pair haven’t built a boat since their first ones, they say they’re eager to carry on the tradition.

“I’m really hoping to pass this on to my kids and even build one for my kids when they get old enough,” Hannah said.

The Cottage and Lakefront Living Show will end at 8 p.m. on Saturday and will go from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for children ages 6 to 14.