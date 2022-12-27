The scene of a shooting in Grand Rapids on Dec. 26, 2022.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Family members say the woman shot and killed in Grand Rapids Monday night left behind two young children.

Her sister confirmed to News 8 that the woman killed was Mya Kelly, 23.

“She was the best, best woman ever. A strong, strong Black woman. Beautiful,” Shanice Kelly said of her sister. “She liked to dance, she liked to sing, she liked to do hair, she liked to do all that.”

She said the death has darkened the family’s holiday season.

“Not good,” she said. “It’s just sad and depressing.”

She said the family knows little about what happened to Mya Kelly, who died around 10 p.m. Monday in a house on Canton Street near S. Division Avenue. Police have released few details but said they are still seeking a suspect.

Grand Rapids police said more information about the case should be released in the next couple of days. Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call detectives at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.