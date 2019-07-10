Sinkhole closes Lake Drive in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A large sinkhole has shut down a portion of Lake Drive SE in Grand Rapids.
The sinkhole opened Wednesday in the 1200 block of Lake Drive SE, between Fuller and Auburn avenues.
In a tweet, Grand Rapids city officials say crews are working to repair a gas main and storm main at the site. DTE Energy workers are responding.
Grand Rapids city officials expect the road to remain closed until Thursday afternoon. Drivers are encouraged to take Fuller Avenue to Wealthy Street as a detour.