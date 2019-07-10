Sinkhole closes Lake Drive in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A large sinkhole has shut down a portion of Lake Drive SE in Grand Rapids.

The sinkhole opened Wednesday in the 1200 block of Lake Drive SE, between Fuller and Auburn avenues.

In a tweet, Grand Rapids city officials say crews are working to repair a gas main and storm main at the site. DTE Energy workers are responding.

Heads-up if you're traveling Lake Drive SE: It's closed b/t Fuller and Auburn. There's a large sink hole in front of 1222 Lake Drive SE + crews are repairing gas main and storm main. Road is expected to be closed until Thurs p.m. Shout-out to @DTE_Energy for its quick response. pic.twitter.com/5sJZyZ73yG — City of Grand Rapids (@CityGrandRapids) July 10, 2019

Grand Rapids city officials expect the road to remain closed until Thursday afternoon. Drivers are encouraged to take Fuller Avenue to Wealthy Street as a detour.