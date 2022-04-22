GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Starting Friday, Earth Day, Bridge Street Market will no longer offer paper or plastic bags at its checkouts.

The West Side store encourages customers to bring their own bags or purchase a 10 cent, $1 or $1.99 bag at the checkout lanes.

Store director Mitchell Cook told News 8 last month that, at first, bags will be given to those who forget, but eventually, the store wants all its customers on board.

Bridge Street Market notes liquor will still be bagged in paper bags for safety and plastic bags will be available for produce.

The change comes on Earth Day as the store tries to reduce the use of single-use bags and moves toward a greener West Side. “Now seems like the best time to be focused on sustainability for our environment here in downtown Grand Rapids,” Cook said last month.