Silent Observer hopes billboard leads to tips in murder

An undated photo of Jordan Ginns. (Courtesy Jaymesha Williams)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Silent Observer is hoping a billboard on Grand Rapids’ Northeast side will lead to the solving of a murder.

Jordan Rashawan Ginns, 24, of Kentwood was shot multiple times around 2:20 a.m. July 19 in a driveway along Turner Avenue near 5th Street. He died from his injuries.

Investigators say several people may have planned the shooting and the killer’s escape.

Silent Observer placed a “You Know Who Killed Me Billboard” with Jordan’s picture up on Leonard Street NE near Plainfield Avenue NE. It’s also offering a $3,000 reward for the information that leads to the arrests of those responsible.

A courtesy image of a poster by Silent Observer asking for tips in the murder of  Jordan Rashawan Ginns.
People can contact Silent Observer anonymously at 616.774.2345 or online.

