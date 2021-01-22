Silent Observer hopes billboard helps find suspect

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Silent Observer has put a wanted billboard in Grand Rapids in the hopes of finding a man wanted in a shooting death.

Authorities say Darrias Markes Hardges is wanted in connection to the death of 27-year-old Jewelian Trevino, who was shot and killed Sept. 27 in the area of Underhill Avenue SW and Curve Street.

Silent Observer says the new billboard has been placed at Kalamazoo Avenue SE, just north of Boston Street SE. The organization is also offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to his whereabouts and arrest.

The Kent County prosecutor says Hardges faces four felony counts: carrying a concealed weapon, being a felon in possession of a firearm, felony firearm and careless discharge of a firearm causing death. He does not face a murder charge.

The prosecutor also noted Hardges has a previous outstanding case from 2019 for carrying a concealed weapon, being a felon in possession of a firearm, resisting and opposing a police officer and felony firearm charges. A bench warrant was issued for his arrest Nov. 4 when he failed to show up to a settlement conference.

The image of the billboard placed by Silent Observer.

Hardges stands about 5-foot-4 and weighs about 130 pounds. He has scars on the left side of his forehead. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous. If you know where he may be, call detectives at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.