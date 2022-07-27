GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom and officials with Silent Observer will hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss the rise in violence and how the community can help.

The news conference is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. Wednesday. It will be streamed live on woodtv.com.

During the news conference, Silent Observer said it will discuss the increase in rewards and how that has helped solve some crimes, as well as a new initiative. Winstrom will also talk about the importance of community tips and cooperation in solving crimes, the increase in calls for service and how it affects police operations.

Silent Observer said a mother whose son was killed in a homicide will also be speaking at the event. His case remains unsolved.