GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — January is National Human Trafficking Awareness Month.

Nikeidra Battle-Debarge with Wedgwood Christian Services there are some things people can be on the lookout for when it comes to human trafficking. She said human trafficking is an issue anywhere there is vulnerable people.

Some of the red flags people can look out for is when someone young is a relationship with someone who is older and controlling. Victims may also have visible scars or could look disheveled.

They could also have new jewelry and could be behaving differently than they normally do.

She said if you suspect someone may be a victim, it is good to check in with them to ask if they are okay.

More information can be found at wedgwood.org.

For the full conversation with Nikeidra Battle-Debarge, watch the video in the player above.