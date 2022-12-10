BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. WOOD — Children with hearing loss had their own special time with Santa Claus Saturday afternoon.

Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services brought St. Nick to its new location. This Santa was also deaf and knew sign language just like the kids.

DHHS said this has become a popular event over the years with more than 80 kids participating in the 2022 Santa Signs Event.

They believe it’s important for all children to have that special moment with Santa Claus.

“Hearing children have that opportunity to go to the mall to talk to Santa with hearing Santa and they can communicate very easily but for deaf children that is not easy. It’s important to have that communication access,” Rowan O’Dougherty, board president, said.

DHHS is now located in the Special Olympics Michigan Unified Sports and Inclusion Center at 160 68th Street SW in Cutlerville.