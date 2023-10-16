GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) —Fall is the perfect time to start training for some triathlons coming back to West Michigan next year.

Tris4health will be hosting two premier endurance events for next summer. Race Director Jon Conkling said Grand Rapids Triathlon and Michigan Titanium have been staples within the triathlon community in West Michigan since 2011 and 2012.

“There really is something for everybody, a lot of different distances and different ways to get into the sport,” Conkling said.

Michigan Titanium is Michigan’s only ultra-distance triathlon. It’s for the endurance junkies — titans, as he calls them — who can race 140.6 miles.

“When you really break it down to the 2.4-mile swim, the 112-mile bike and the marathon, all consecutive within that 17 hours, it sounds like you have to be a superman or woman to really do it … but the amazing thing about this event and this distance is you will see people as young as early 20s all the way through to 70-plus sometimes, competing at all different body shapes,” said Conkling.

Registration for Grand Rapids Triathlon and Michigan Titanium opens at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 18. Participants can access the sign-up links on the Michigan Titanium website, Facebook and Instagram pages.

The races will be held on June 8 and June 9, 2024 in Ada. More information can be found at the Grand Rapids Triathlon website.