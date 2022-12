Authorities repair a sign on the Wealthy Street overpass above US-131 in Grand Rapids Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. (Michigan State Police)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have closed two ramps and a northbound lane of US-131 to repair a sign Tuesday morning.

Michigan State Police said troopers are helping the Michigan Department of Transportation to repair a sign on the Wealthy Streep overpass.

The right lane of northbound US-131, M.L.K. Jr. Street SW on-ramp and Cherry Street exit-ramp are closed while the sign is repaired.

State police believe a vehicle that did not have the snow cleared off from the top struck the sign.