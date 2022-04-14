GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The mother of Breonna Taylor on Thursday said the death of Patrick Lyoya is like watching history repeat itself.

Taylor, a Grand Rapids native, was shot and killed by Louisville, Kentucky police in 2020.

Her mother was in town for a news conference that Lyoya’s family and their attorney, Ben Crump, held following the release of footage showing a Grand Rapids Police Department officer shooting and killing Lyoya during a traffic stop on April 4.

“I felt sick to my stomach,” when she heard about the shooting in her home town, Tamika Palmer told News 8 in an interview.

FILE – This undated photo provided by Taylor family attorney Sam Aguiar shows Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky. (Courtesy of Taylor Family attorney Sam Aguiar via AP, File)

An undated photo of Patrick Lyoya (Courtesy of Lyoya family)

“To hear this family talk about leaving their home town to come here to escape war. … It’s kind of the same thing for me — I left here. You watch history repeat itself,” Palmer said. “You hope to leave and go somewhere else and live a better life, and I still ended up losing my daughter at the hands of the police.”

She said she understands how the Lyoya family is feeling and that she has a connection with them.

The mothers of Breonna Taylor (left) and Patrick Lyoya (right) at a press conference about the death of Patrick Lyoya. (April 14, 2022)

“It’s bittersweet. On the one hand you’re grateful to have people in the room with you that know exactly how you feel. You don’t have to explain that you’re having good days and bad days, or your anger or your tears,” Palmer said. “Not to say the other people around haven’t been great, because they have. But until you know that personal loss, it’s a different type of feeling to have.”

When asked if she has a message for the people of Grand Rapids, she said she is grateful.

“Justice for Patrick, justice for Breonna,” she said. “I love (the people of Grand Rapids) and I thank them for everything that they’ve been doing and standing in the streets and demanding justice. And not to give up. Because it’s hard, and they want us to forget these things and hope that we get tired. But take a break, reset and restart.”

She said she was planning on later going to Breonna Taylor Way, the road in downtown that was designated in honor of her daughter in 2020.