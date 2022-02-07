Shuttered 28th Street Mega Mall to become B2 Outlet store

A Feb. 7, 2022 photo shows the facility at 350 28th Street SE in Grand Rapids, which is slated to become a B2 Outlet store.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The former 28th Street Mega Mall has a new tenant with new plans to revive the retail space.

Dykhouse Construction, Inc. last week requested a city permit to remodel the facility on the southwest corner of 28th Street and Madison Avenue SE into a B2 Outlets bin store.

The updates include moving the restrooms, adding a wall, installing new polished concrete flooring and repainting the 76,000 square foot space. The construction work is expected to cost about $310,000, according to documents submitted to the city.

Duane Smith and his son Matt Smith founded B2 Outlet Stores in Hudsonville about eight years ago as a retailer of liquidated stock that donates a portion of proceeds to nonprofit organizations. Since 2014, B2 Outlet Stores have given more than $1 million to local and global initiatives, the company’s website states.

B2 Outlet Stores has since grown to 22 locations throughout Michigan and one in Illinois.

News 8 reached out to B2 Outlet Stores for comment on the project but has not yet heard back.