Show with Nathan Chen, other Olympic figure skaters coming to Grand Rapids

Nathan Chen, of the United States, competes in the men’s free skate program during the figure skating event at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Olympic gold medalist Nathan Chen will be among the figure skaters visiting Grand Rapids when Stars on Ice comes to town in May.

Stars on Ice will be at Van Andel Arena at 7:30 p.m. May 13. Tickets are on sale now.

Joining Chen — who is also the reigning U.S. champion, a three-time world champion and won a silver medal at the Games in Beijing — will be a number of other Olympians who competed in Beijing this year: Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue, silver medalists Madison Chock and Evan Bates, silver medalist Karen Chen, silver medalists Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier and silver medalist Vincent Zhou.

Stars on Ice has not been held the last two years because of the pandemic. The tour was founded by Olympic gold medalist Scott Hamilton in 1986.