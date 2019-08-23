Shots fired into Grand Rapids home send 1 to hospital

An Aug. 22, 2019 photo shows Grand Rapids police cruisers parked outside a home where a shooting sent one man to the hospital.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are looking for the person who fired shots into a home, wounding a man.

It happened around 10 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Indiana Avenue SW, south of Fulton Street.

Sgt. Dan Adams with the Grand Rapids Police Department says a 20-year-old man was wounded when someone fired shots into the home.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, according to GRPD.

So far, no suspect description is available. Anyone with information in this case is encouraged to contact Grand Rapids police 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.