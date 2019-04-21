Grand Rapids

Police presence in GR's westside early Sunday morning

By:

Posted: Apr 21, 2019 07:52 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 21, 2019 07:55 AM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Police Department was dispatched to a home on the westside for a report of gun fire early Sunday morning. 

It happened near the intersection of Turner Avenue NW and Leonard Street NW at 2:15 a.m.

Justin Williams, a resident of the area, said he saw someone run through his backyard and hop the fence, allegedly carrying a gun. That's when Williams called the police. 

There have been no injuries reported at this time. 

Police have not made any arrests and have not confirmed if a shooting took place. 

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Blue Tie Ball 2019 Photos: Blue Tie Ball 2019
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Blue Tie Ball 2019

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
8 things to know about Emily Schuitema 8 things to know about Emily Schuitema
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

8 things to know about Emily Schuitema

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: Fire ravages Cathedral of Notre Dame Photos: Fire ravages Cathedral of Notre Dame
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Photos: Fire ravages Cathedral of Notre Dame

Photo Galleries