Police presence in GR's westside early Sunday morning

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Police Department was dispatched to a home on the westside for a report of gun fire early Sunday morning.

It happened near the intersection of Turner Avenue NW and Leonard Street NW at 2:15 a.m.

Justin Williams, a resident of the area, said he saw someone run through his backyard and hop the fence, allegedly carrying a gun. That's when Williams called the police.

There have been no injuries reported at this time.

Police have not made any arrests and have not confirmed if a shooting took place.