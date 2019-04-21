Police presence in GR's westside early Sunday morning
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Police Department was dispatched to a home on the westside for a report of gun fire early Sunday morning.
It happened near the intersection of Turner Avenue NW and Leonard Street NW at 2:15 a.m.
Justin Williams, a resident of the area, said he saw someone run through his backyard and hop the fence, allegedly carrying a gun. That's when Williams called the police.
There have been no injuries reported at this time.
Police have not made any arrests and have not confirmed if a shooting took place.
