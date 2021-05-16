Shots fired after large party in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Grand Rapids Police Department were in the middle of breaking up a party when shots rang out in the area.

Officers arrived in the 800 block of Oakdale St SE to a large party with loud music being played around 2:45 a.m. While officers were there, gunshots could be heard in the area and continued for some time.

As the large crowd began to clear, officers were able to gain control of the area and begin a canvas where police found many shell casings and at least three vehicles hit by gunfire.

The investigation for this incident is ongoing.

