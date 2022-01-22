Shot fired from vehicle, 3 teens arrested after pursuit in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Three teenagers were arrested and three guns were confiscated after a single gunshot was fired from a vehicle and a pursuit followed in Grand Rapids Saturday morning.

Around 1 a.m., a Grand Rapids Police sergeant was driving southbound on Jefferson Avenue SE at Pleasant Street SE when he saw a vehicle driving “erratically.” As the vehicle continued, the sergeant saw a single gunshot come from the vehicle.

The sergeant began a pursuit which ended in the area of Eastern Avenue SE and Evergreen Street SE where multiple people inside the vehicle ran from the scene carrying, what the sergeant described as, several handguns.

Three of the people who ran were arrested. Their ages range from 13 to 19 years old. GRPD said three handguns were confiscated, one of which was reported as stolen.

The police department said one shell casing was found on Jefferson Avenue.

No officers nor police vehicles were hit. It is unknown if the gunshot was directed at the sergeant.

GRPD said the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD Major Case Team detectives at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.