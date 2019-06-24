Shot 10-year-old girl ‘traumatized,’ fears GR home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A 10-year-old girl who was shot Sunday morning has been released from the hospital though her mother says she doesn’t want to return home.

Jayana Floyd, 10, was inside of her home at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday when gunfire erupted and some 20 bullets were fired toward her home on Temple Street between Eastern and Kalamazoo Avenues. Jayana was closing a curtain over one of the windows when she was shot in the leg.

“When I pulled up it was nothing but police,” the child’s mother Star Price told 24 Hour News 8 Sunday evening. “My other daughter came up to me and told me my daughter has been shot.”

Price said she wasn’t home when the shooting happened. She said Jayana was in the care of her older brother.

Jayana remained calm despite the through-and-through bullet wound to her leg, Price said.

“She was very calm,” Price said. “She handled it very well. She didn’t cry.”

At last check, no arrest had been made in the case. Police spent hours on the scene Sunday morning collecting evidence. Well over a dozen shell casings and bullet holes were marked on the scene.

“That was something I was trying to protect my kids from,” Price said.

Violence in the area has caused fear among some neighbors. The city’s latest homicide was yards away from the scene of Sunday morning’s shooting. This year, Grand Rapids Police have recorded 8 homicide deaths. All of the incidents have occurred on the city’s southeast side.

“It’s just too much crime going on on this street and this side of town right now,” Price said.

Price said Jayana was watching a movie in the room where she was shot. She said her daughter is now staying elsewhere and is afraid to return to the home where the shooting happened.

“She’s very traumatized right now,” Price said of her daughter. “We didn’t expect [the shooting].”

Price says she wants the shooter brought to justice.

“I just hope whoever did it comes forward,” Price said.

While she remained confused and hurt following the shooting, Price said she feels lucky that her daughter’s injuries weren’t more severe.

“I’m happy,” she said. “I’m just happy my baby is alive. I’m happy that she’s okay. I’m happy that she didn’t get hit in another part and I’m not saying rest in peace right now.”

Grand Rapids Police Sgt. Neil Gomez was one of the command officers who responded to the shooting scene. He visited the girl to bring her gifts Sunday evening.

Gomez choked up with emotion as he spoke about seeing the injured girl on the scene. He was amazed at how composed she was saying she didn’t cry until after she arrived at the hospital for treatment.

Gomez suddenly had to leave when talking to 24 Hour News 8.He needed to respond to “a weapons call,” he said before driving away in his patrol cruiser.

Jayana is expected to make a full recovery. For that, Price credits divine intervention.

“God’s got us,” she said. “We’re blessed.”