Shortage in car parts after UAW strike

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s been nearly two weeks since the United Automobile Workers strike with General Motors ended, but a shortage of parts continues to be a challenge for body shops and car owners.

Following the longest strike in the company’s history, GM employees returned to work with a lot of catching up to do.

The manager of Keller Ford Body Shop, Rob Urban, told News 8 that he’s still waiting on parts that are on backorder.

“One little part can cause a whole job to stop,” Urban said.

Though the body shop is part of a Ford dealer, Urban said a portion of his customers own GM vehicles.

Urban said one of his customers has been without their car for several weeks, as the headlight he ordered 26 days ago has yet to come in.

“I’ve had that job way too long,” Urban said.

He said there’s no indication on when the part will be back in stock. It would usually arrive within days of the order being placed.

“The backorder process is the great unknown,” Urban said.

With winter weather arriving in West Michigan, Urban hopes GM can catch up with the demand before the busy season for repair shops begins.

“We absolutely need those parts to come out,” he said.