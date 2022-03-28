GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new store showcasing the work of Grand Rapids artists and crafters will soon open downtown.

Courage and Soar is located between the future Gazelle Sports store and Oh, Hello Co. Paper & Gifts at 40 Monroe Center NW. The boutique store will celebrate its grand opening April 21.

Courage and Soar is owned by Alex and Kayla Benda, who also own and operate Oh, Hello Paper & Gifts next door. Their new store will sell local art at a higher price point as well as Michigan-centric clothing.

Courage and Soar will embrace the same priorities as its adjacent sister store: supporting local artists and engaging the community through hands-on workshops, potential business block parties and a scavenger hunt showcasing downtown.

The Bendas opened Oh, Hello Co. Paper & Gifts in January 2020, just a couple months before the COVID-19 pandemic reached West Michigan, emptying downtown of event-goers and office workers.

The couple credits community support for surviving and eventually thriving during the pandemic. The sales success that Oh, Hello Co. Paper & Gifts experienced during ArtPrize last year was the final push they needed to move on a second store.

Kayla Benda says opening another store is “beyond surreal.”

“Never in a million years did I imagine I would be opening a second store, and it’s all because of the insane support from the city and its people,” she stated.

That support includes a roughly $22,000 grant from the Downtown Development Authority, which came almost two years after their first DDA grant toward Oh, Hello Paper & Gifts.

The Bendas’ business started in 2014 when Kayla launched her greeting card company on Etsy. Oh, Hello Co. has since grown to include business marketing and business promotion services in addition to an online store and two Grand Rapids shops.

Courage and Soar will celebrate its grand opening on April 21 with a ribbon cutting ceremony starting at 3 p.m. The grand opening celebration will include refreshments and free gifts for customers who buy something from Courage and Soar that day.