Shootings on Grand Rapids’ SE side send 2 to hospital

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are investigating two shootings that sent two people to the hospital.

Police heard the first shooting around 11 p.m. Thursday.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says someone called police to report hearing someone in a crowd report they had a gun. The crowd was in the area of Temple Street and Marshall Avenue SE, about a block east of Oakhill North Cemetery. Police say a wounded woman showed up at the hospital a short time later.

The 27-year-old victim told police she was standing near the corner of Adams Street and Marshall Avenue, a block south of where the crowd was reported, when she heard a series of shots. The woman told police she didn’t realize she had been shot until she got into a car to leave the area.

Police say she was shot in the ankle, but her injuries are considered not life-threatening.

Officers found about 20 shell casings in the area where the woman was shot, including one that hit a home on Adams Street near Eastern Avenue. So far, investigators haven’t identified any suspects.

Police are not sure if the incident is connected to a drive-by shooting that wounded another person in the area of Ardmore Street and Philadelphia Avenue SE.

He told police he was standing in front of a house around 11 p.m. when a black vehicle pulled up and someone inside the vehicle fired shots at him.

A neighbor took the victim to the hospital. Police say he suffered a gunshot wound to the arm, but his injuries are also not life-threatening.

The victim told police two people were inside the vehicle, but police say they have no further details about the suspects.

Anyone with information about either incident is encouraged to contact GRPD at 616.456.3400.