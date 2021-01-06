Shooting victim’s brother forgives, but pleads for justice

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The brother of Sandra Carter, a woman who became Grand Rapids’ first homicide victim of 2021, said he struggles to accept that she’s no longer with him.

But in her absence, he makes a desperate plea for justice.

“It is right of me to forgive those who do wrong to me and my family,” said Perry Collier.

Collier made a stunning declaration about the person police said murdered his sister. He told News 8 he doesn’t want his sister’s shooter to die but be held accountable.

“This is wrong,” said Collier. “You didn’t give her life. Why can you take it? Why would you take someone else’s life.”

Authorities said Collier’s sister, Carter, was shot in her home around 11: 45 p.m. Sunday. Neighbors told News 8 the shooter knocked on her door and opened fire when she answered.

“My sister didn’t have any enemies; enemies were far-fetched from my sister,” said Collier. “I don’t know any of my family members that’s into anything that’s corrupt.”

Colliers said Carter’s grandson was staying with her and was home at the time she was shot. Collier said he doesn’t know why anyone would want to hurt them.

“We have spoken, and it was very brief because he couldn’t talk about it,” said Collier. “He was so heart-stricken — the tragedy of his grandmother being taken from him.”

As Collier and his family reel from this tragedy, they lean on each other and their faith as they begin to heal.

“It’s going to take time, but we will heal,” said Collier. “We will heal through the grace of God.”

Police have not released a suspect description. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call detectives at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.