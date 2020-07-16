Shooting victim shows up at hospital amid shots fired calls

GRAND RAPIDS — Wednesday, the Grand Rapids Police Department investigated the city’s 19th homicide. Later that evening and into the morning hours of Thursday, they were all over the city following shots fired calls.

GRPD can’t say if any of the scenes are connected but they responded to several different locations. In between these calls a person walked into an area hospital with a gunshot wound.

The first call came in around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Wealthy Street and Diamond Avenue.

A few blocks away, more police cruisers gathered on Eastern Avenue and Thomas Street. Police say they can’t release any information regarding either of these scenes.

An hour later the shooting victim, walked into the hospital. Police say they also cannot release any information about the victim, or their condition, at this time.

Around 12:35 a.m. Thursday morning officers with GRPD were called to Temple Street and Butler Avenue for more reports of gunfire.

GRPD says they can’t say if these scenes are related in any way or even if the shooting victim was connected to the first scene at this time.