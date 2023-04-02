Police locked down the area of Bridge Street and Seward Avenue in Grand Rapids after a shooting victim was found there. (April 2, 2023)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was taken to the hospital after being shot several times Sunday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m., officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department found a shooting victim near Bridge Street Market on Bridge Street and Seward Avenue on the west side of Grand Rapids. Police said he had been shot two or three times. He was taken to the hospital.

Police confirmed shots were fired on Bridge Street. There is no suspect in custody. The man’s condition is not known.

There is no suspect in custody.

Police locked down the area of Bridge Street and Seward Avenue in Grand Rapids after a shooting victim was found there. (April 2, 2023)

