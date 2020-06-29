Shooting victim found dead on Grand Rapids porch ID’d

A June 26, 2020 photo shows the crime tape at the scene of a deadly shooting on Muskegon Avenue near Crosby Street.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are identifying the Grand Rapids man shot and killed at a home on the city’s northwest side.

Police found 48-year-old Denver Sherrod Gunn dead on the front porch of a home on Muskegon Avenue near Crosby Street early Friday morning. The Grand Rapids Police Department says an autopsy is scheduled to determine exactly how he died.

It’s unclear if police have identified a suspect or made any arrests.

Anyone with information in this case is encouraged to contact investigators at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.664.2345.