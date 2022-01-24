Shooting sends 1 to hospital; Grand Rapids police investigating

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries.

Officers were alerted to the shooting just before 10 p.m. Sunday when the male victim showed up at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital. Police say victim had multiple gunshot wounds and his injuries are considered life-threatening.

A news release from the Grand Rapids Police Department lists the shooting location on Pastiche Drive SE just southeast of Eastern Avenue and 36th Street. However, police say it’s unclear where exactly the shooting happened.

The GRPD Major Case Team is investigating the incident. Police say they have no details about a suspect.

Anyone with information in this case encouraged to contact GRPD at 616.456.3400.