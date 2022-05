GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There was a shooting near Belknap Park in Grand Rapids on Saturday night, police say.

It happened around 11:45 p.m. on Cedar Street near Lafayette Avenue.

Police confirm there are injuries but did not yet say how many or how severe they were.

News 8 crews saw five ambulances and three firetrucks at the scene.

The scene of a shooting on Cedar Street near Lafayette Avenue in Grand Rapids. (May 28, 2022)

The scene of a shooting on Cedar Street near Lafayette Avenue in Grand Rapids. (May 28, 2022)

This is a developing story. Check back soon for details.