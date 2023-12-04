GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was shot and killed in Grand Rapids Monday morning, police said.

Around 6 a.m., officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department were sent to the area of Hall Street SE and Marshall Avenue SE after a jogger flagged down an officer in the area. The witness reported that a person was unconscious on the sidewalk.

“We’ve investigated now and it looks like an adult male is dead of a gunshot wound,” GRPD Chief Eric Winstrom said.

Officers are working to learn what led up to the shooting.

“It looks like, from my experience, this is a very targeted incident. We’d say that the public is not likely in danger, but because it is so early in the investigation, there’s a lot of questions that I don’t have answers to,” Winstrom said.

No suspect information has been released.

News 8 has a crew at the scene and reports that Hall Street is closed between Eastern Avenue SE and Mashall Street SE. Winstrom said the street is expected to be closed for about two hours.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

The shooting remains under investigation.