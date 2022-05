GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There was a shooting Saturday night in Grand Rapids’ West Grand neighborhood, according to dispatch.

It happened just after 10 p.m. on Alpine Avenue NW between 8th and 9th Street, dispatch said. It is still unclear how many people were injured, if any.

Alpine Avenue has been closed. The Grand Rapids Police Department is on scene.

The scene of a shooting on Alpine Avenue NW. (May 28, 2022)

The scene of a shooting on Alpine Avenue NW. (May 28, 2022)

This story is still developing. Check back soon for details.