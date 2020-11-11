Shiraz Grille closing after 12 years in Grand Rapids

An undated courtesy photo shows the inside of Shiraz Grille, located on Breton Road near 28th Street SE in Grand Rapids.

An undated courtesy photo shows the owners of Shiraz Grille.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After a dozen years in business, Shiraz Grille in Grand Rapids is getting ready to serve up its last meal.

The Persian restaurant on Breton Road near 28th Street SE is closing its doors for good as owner Ali Ghebleh retires. The business will shut down after Nov. 22.

An undated courtesy photo shows Persian food served up by Shiraz Grille in Grand Rapids.

“For those who came and tried our food, and those who returned, we hope in some small way you were touched by our Persian hospitality. We were certainly touched by you,” the owners stated in a letter posted on the restaurant’s website.

Jon Geenen with Colliers West Michigan says Shiraz Grille was one of the only Persian restaurants in Michigan for many years.

Right now, the family-owned business is selling off artwork, tapestries and rugs inside the restaurant that originated from Iran. Shiraz Grille has also extended its business hours until its closing, giving patrons more time to use their gift cards.

So far, Colliers West Michigan hasn’t identified a new tenant to take over the space at 2739 Breton Road SE.