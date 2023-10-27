GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Shinola is opening a store in downtown Grand Rapids.

The Detroit brand known for its watchmaking is opening in the Peck Building at 40 Monroe Center St. NW near Division Avenue in November. Crews are working on renovating the space so it can open in time for the holidays.

“Our team is pulling together a new store and grand opening plan in under five weeks — this is typically a six-month process,” Shinola CEO Awenate Cobbina said in a release. “We are confident the effort and investment will deliver considerable returns.”

The Peck Building in downtown Grand Rapids. (Courtesy Grand Rapids Chamber)

He said they it was “good business sense” to add the Grand Rapids location after seeing downtown’s walkability and vibrancy.

“We are thrilled to welcome Shinola to Grand Rapids. Their brand is a great addition to the vibrancy of our downtown,” Rick Baker, president & CEO of the Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce, said in a statement. “Our business district has made a great comeback post-COVID, and we’re excited about the opportunity for Grand Rapids.”

Inside a Shinola store. (Courtesy Grand Rapids Chamber)

Rich App, the chamber’s retail retention and attraction specialist, said Shinola will add to Grand Rapids’ “culture and quality product offerings.”

The Grand Rapids location will be the 22nd store in the United States for the brand, which began retail operations 10 years ago.

Shinola will also be adding a city clock at the corner of Monroe Center Street and Division Avenue, in partnership with the city and Downtown Grand Rapids Inc.

Rockford Construction, the company’s leasing out the location, is overseeing the store’s renovation.