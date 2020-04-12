Closings & Delays
Deputies investigate break-in at Dick’s Sporting Goods

Grand Rapids

by: WOODTV.com Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Sporting Goods store in GR broken into April 12th., 2020.

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a break-in at the Dick’s Sporting Goods store on 28th Street Sunday morning.

Dispatch told News 8 the authorities were alerted around 6.am.

Investigators told News 8 they are working to identify what was stolen.

KCSO said it doesn’t yet have a description of the suspect/suspects.

Dick’s Sporting Goods is temporarily closed until Governor Whitmer’s Executive Order is lifted, according to the company’s website.

