Deputies investigate break-in at Dick’s Sporting Goods

Sporting Goods store in GR broken into April 12th., 2020.

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a break-in at the Dick’s Sporting Goods store on 28th Street Sunday morning.

Dispatch told News 8 the authorities were alerted around 6.am.

Investigators told News 8 they are working to identify what was stolen.

KCSO said it doesn’t yet have a description of the suspect/suspects.

Dick’s Sporting Goods is temporarily closed until Governor Whitmer’s Executive Order is lifted, according to the company’s website.