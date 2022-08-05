GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Troopers are reporting serious injuries during a crash on I-96 Friday evening, according to the sheriff’s office.

The crash happened around 4:45 p.m. on eastbound I-96 south of 28th Street, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office has not said how many people were injured or if anyone has been transported to the hospital.

Eastbound I-96 has closed at 28th Street immediately following the crash. All eastbound traffic of I-96 was diverted to exit at 28th Street.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for details.