GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A brunch restaurant spot coming to downtown Grand Rapids will offer a spot for day parties.

Daisies Place is opening on Ionia Avenue near Fulton Street late this summer. The brunch spot got its name from the grandmother of the owner, Karmin Dixon-Kyle.

“Daisy was my maternal grandmother, and so this is … paying homage to my grandmother and how important she was in my life, in our family’s life. I know she would be extremely proud of what we’re doing here,” Dixon-Kyle said.

Dixon-Kyle said it’s her grandmother’s legacy that keeps her motivated.

“She was very funny, a little bit sassy,” she said. “She was love, she was compassion, she was forgiveness. She was amazing. That’s who she was not just to me, but to really everybody that knew her.”

Daisies Place, located on Ionia Avenue near Fulton Street in downtown Grand Rapids. (June 20, 2023)

She also hopes the restaurant is something her kids can be proud of and possibly inspire them to go into business someday.

Dixon-Kyle has worked in the healthcare industry for 20 years, working for half that time in dialysis. Before Daisies Place, she owned a sports bar.

She got the inspiration to open up the new concept from brunch spots in other big cities.

“A lot of major cities have brunch restaurants,” she explained. “A lot of those … specialize in day parties as well, and I wanted to bring that unique concept and idea to downtown Grand Rapids.”

She said the brunch spot will be a place for people to socialize, network and enjoy good music.

“People should look forward to a great experience when they come to Daisies Place,” she said. “I’m all about customer service. I’m all about people having a great time, a great experience that will … bring them back.”

Dixon-Kyle is still working to finalize the menu, but said on the weekend there will be a rotating menu. There will also be specialty drinks and mimosas.

“What is brunch without a mimosa?” she joked. “The plan is to have different flavored mimosas and then some specialty drinks that we create for the menu as well.”

As she gets ready to start the hiring process, she said she wants it to be an environment where employees enjoy coming in and feel like they’re part of a family.

She is aiming to open Daisies Place this August.

“There has been a lot of positive feedback, a lot of people that are excited about Daisies Place opening. A lot of people are looking forward to visiting and patronizing our business,” she said. “I’m super excited about that.”

She said she’s looking forward to connecting with the community.

“I’m excited to get it open. I’m excited to start building the relationships here in Grand Rapids with other businesses, with vendors, also with the community especially,” she said.