GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The 11th annual SHE RUNS Grand Rapids race is happening Sunday morning.

The event started as Gazelle Girl in 2013 to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Title IX. Coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, the race changed it’s name to SHE RUNS Grand Rapids.

“We welcome every she that comes down to the starting line and lines up with us. We’re expecting close to 1,800 women and girls today, so it’s going to be a big day in downtown Grand Rapids,” Kristen Aidif, race director, said.

This year’s 5K/10K/half marathon event runs through several neighborhoods, with new courses for each race. The half marathon begins at 7:30 a.m., the 10K at 7:50 a.m. and the 5K at 8:05 a.m.

Several roads will be impacted due to the race route, but not all roads will be full street closures. For information on which roads will be impacted and when, click here.

More information on the race can be found on the She Runs website.