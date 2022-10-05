GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The 11th annual She Runs Grand Rapids race is open for registration.

The half marathon, 10k and 5k event will take place Sunday, April 30, 2023 with a new course.

The 2023 course will go through several neighborhoods, giving the community a chance to show their support. She runs started in 2013 as Gazelle Girl, to celebrate Title IX.

For more information and to register, go to sherunsgr.com.

For a conversation with Jennifer Brummitt, Gazelle Sports CEO, watch the video in the player above.