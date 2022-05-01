GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The 10th anniversary of She Runs Grand Rapids is officially in the record books after finishing up an eventful weekend.

More than 1,500 women ran, walked and pulled their little ones in strollers during the race for the 5K, 10K and half marathon races.

There were also several women in the My Team Triumph race, which gave women who live with disabilities a chance to be part of the race.

Pam Rockhold, a colon cancer survivor, ran in the half marathon. Her goal was just to finish the race. She had surgery in August after finding out about her cancer diagnosis and she has gone through four rounds of chemotherapy.

Her latest scan shows she is clear of cancer, and she couldn’t have been happier to participate in this year’s race.

“I am just happy that I am here and that I am physically able to do something like this,” the mother of four said.

Gazelle Sports has put this event on each year.

This year, the name of the race changed from “Gazelle Girl” to “She Runs” in an effort to make it more inclusive for runners who identify as either female or nonbinary.

“We are super proud of what Gezelle Girl has achieved since the beginning. We reflected on our core value at Gazelle Sports and wanted to make sure that every she who runs has a place at this event and at this start line,” CEO of Gazelle Sports Jen Brummitt said.

Event organizers said the first race coming back from the pandemic was a success and they are looking forward to next year.

“Coming back after two years of going virtual, (we had) to get the rust off a little bit, learning how to put an event on again in this new environment. So, we’re excited for all of the learnings we are getting today and yesterday and what we can build into 2023,” Brummitt said.

Over the last decade, Brummitt says the the race has raised more than $300,000 for local charity partners.