GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Training for the 11th annual She Runs Grand Rapids race is underway. If you’re thinking about participating, there is plenty of support to get you out the door and across the finish line.

The race includes a half marathon, 10K and 5K. She Runs Grand Rapids has training resources including lists of area running and walking groups, coaching options and meet-ups.

The event started in 2013 as ‘Gazelle Girl,’ the first women’s-only half marathon event in Michigan.

This year’s race takes place April 30 through downtown grand rapids. You can find all the training resources and sign up for the race at sherunsgr.com.

For a conversation with Kristin Aidif, the race coordinator for She Runs GR, watch the video in the player above.