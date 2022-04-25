GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The month of May brings several annual races back to the streets of Grand Rapids.

This year’s SHE RUNS race, formally named Gazelle Girl, is set for May 1. Jen Brummit with Gazelle Sports said the name change was necessary to evolve its race for inclusivity.

“We saw the opportunity to really reflect on our core values of Gazelle Sports,” she said. “(We’re) really working to lower barriers for people to enter our event.”

New this year, runners who identify as either female or non-binary will be able to register for the race.

SHE RUNS Grand Rapids started in 2013. This year’s 10th anniversary will coincide with the 50th anniversary of Title IX, which prohibits high schools and colleges that receive federal funding from discriminating based on sex.

Brummit said that in addition to the name change, the course itself has been updated due to downtown construction. It will now run through the Arena District, a new route for races in Grand Rapids.

The Amway River Bank Run and Race has also updated its course due to congestion along Ottawa Avenue. This race is scheduled for May 14.

“The 25k is running backwards,” Lauralee Mathieu, operations director of Amway River Bank Run and Race, said. “Which means the hills are going to be in the early stages of the race.”

Both races have seen a decrease in registration across the board. There is still time to register for either race.

To register for the SHE RUNS race, click here. To register for the Amway River Bank Run, click here.