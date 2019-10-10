Sgt: Lineman dies in Grand Rapids crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a lineman has died after being hit by a vehicle in Grand Rapids.

Grand Rapids Police Sgt. John Wittkowski confirmed to News 8 a lineman was hit and killed by a vehicle around 11:30 a.m. Thursday on Hall Street SW over US-131.

Police say the contractor was setting up equipment at the time of the crash. The driver that struck and killed the man was being questioned at the scene as of 12:30 p.m., police say.

A photo of a fatal crash on Hall Street SW over US-131 in Grand Rapids. (Oct. 10, 2019)

GRPD says Hall Street is closed between US-131 and Buchanan Avenue.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Drivers may still enter US-131 from the west side of Hall Street, police say.

Check with woodtv.com as we learn more information.