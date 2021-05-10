Several traffic lights out around Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids



GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A problem at an electrical substation has caused several traffic lights in Grand Rapids to go dark.

Drivers are advised to treat intersections with an outage as four-way stops.

A city spokesperson said the problem, which began around 9:45 a.m. Monday, stemmed from two blown fuses at the Consumers Energy Coldbrook substation, in the area of Leonard Street and Monroe Avenue. The spokesperson said a squirrel may have been responsible for causing the issue.

The Coldbrook substation feeds traffic lights and, city parks, parking lots and other city-owned properties.

Crews are working to get the lights back online. That could take two hours.

Instruction on how to handle a dark traffic light, which previously had been somewhat confusing, was clarified in Michigan in 2018 with a law that required them to be treated as a four-way stop.

