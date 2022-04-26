GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With 33 shows on the schedule, this summer’s Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts at Meijer Gardens is shaping up to be the busiest season yet.

New shows, including Norah Jones, She & Him and Trey Anastasio join returning favorites, including Michael Franti and Old Crow Medicine Show.

Things kick off June 12 with Marc Cohn and the Blind Boys of Alabama and run through mid-September, wrapping up with Foreigner on Sept. 18.

Along with the main shows, the lineup also includes the Tuesday Evening Music Club, which features local and regional bands.

Pre-sale is underway for Meijer Gardens members and several shows are sold out. Tickets go on sale for the general public on May 7.

For a conversation with John VanderHaagen, the director of communications for Meijer Gardens, watch the video in the player above.