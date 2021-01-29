Settling into new digs, UICA sets reopening date

A photo shows the entrance to the new home of the Urban Institute of Contemporary Arts at Kendall College of Art and Design in Grand Rapids. (Courtesy)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After being moved out of a large building in downtown Grand Rapids, the Urban Institute Contemporary Arts is preparing to reopen inside Kendall College of Art and Design of Ferris State University.

The new gallery at the Woodbridge N. Ferris Building on Pearl Street near Division Avenue will have a soft opening July 15.

In the future, the UICA will have new exhibitions each fall, spring and summer. It will begin with seven exhibitions, including three that are taking applications now from artists. The Art of Living Together will explore space and the relationships between spaces, Other World will imagine the future for LGBTQ people and people of color, and Whereabouts: The Influence of Place and Space will include site-specific installations for Woodbridge N. Ferris Building.

The new space is only a few blocks from the UICA’s former home at the intersection of Fulton Street and Division, which carried annual operating cost of around $250,000. In June of last year, UICA owner Ferris State decided the building was simply too big and too expensive to keep maintaining. It said it was moving the gallery out and selling 2 Fulton West. The new space is expected to cut operating costs in half.

2 Fulton West is still for sale, a realtor told News 8.

The UICA has been closed since the spring of 2020 because of COVID-19 mitigation restrictions. The reopening will also celebrate the its 44th anniversary.