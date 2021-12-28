SERVPRO of NE GR to host watch party, lunch for first responder bowl

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — First responders from across West Michigan will get a show of appreciation Tuesday during the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl.

For the past several years, SERVPRO corporate has sponsored the college bowl game, which is dedicated to honoring the nation’s first responders. This year the Grand Rapids-area SERVPRO franchise is taking things a step further by hosting a watch party to show appreciation to those who dedicate their lives to service.

The event will take place at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge located at 1753 Alpine Ave NW in Grand Rapids from 2:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. First responders can watch the game and get a free meal catered by Mission BBQ. Food and drinks will be sponsored by SERVPRO and two of its local partners.

“Our hope is just for them to feel a day of being special and being recognized because the last couple of years especially with the pandemic have been tough on everybody, but I think it’s really been tough on first responders also, so just to hopefully give them a sense of man, you guys are appreciated,” said Paul Cooper, sales and marketing territory manager with SERVPRO of NE GR.

Cooper said the event is open to all first responders in the West Michigan area, no registration is required. If anyone is unable to make it because they’re on duty, they can still swing by to grab a boxed lunch to-go.

Kickoff for the First Responder Bowl is set for 2:15 p.m. with the Air Force Falcons taking on the Louisville Cardinals at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, Texas.