GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After several wrong-way crashes, Michigan Sen. Mark Huizenga is asking the Michigan Department of Transportation for additional support to make the roads safer for drivers.

Huizenga is encouraging the director of MDOT to support a $3 million budget reform to prevent wrong-way crashes.

“Standing up to protect our citizens is one of the most important things we can do,” Huizenga said.

Grand Rapids has seen multiple instances of wrong-way driving in recent months.

For example, dashboard camera video from May shows the moment a Michigan State Police trooper was hit while attempting to stop a wrong-way driver on US-131.

Although nobody was hurt, it was not an isolated occurrence.

In April, 63-year-old Dean Elliott, a pastor from Byron Center, was killed on US-131 after he was hit head-on by a wrong-way driver.

“We’ve seen several crashes in West Michigan in the last several months,” Huizenga said. “We obviously have the red signs that there’s a wrong-way situation going on, but clearly it’s not a lot. … The department clearly knows where there are problems and what we can do to help eliminate that. In some cases, there are devices that will detect the vehicles moving in the wrong direction — and not just a sign, but that sign will illuminate and show that there’s a situation going on that would help alert that driver immediately to know that.”

News 8 reached out to MDOT for comment.

In a statement, the department said, “Since MDOT has been underfunded for decades and at the bottom of the country when it comes to road and bridge investment, we fully support any additional funding.”

Recently, MDOT installed wrong-way detection systems at the NB-131 off ramps to Hall and Cherry Streets in Grand Rapids.

The department also said that in the vast majority of wrong-way crashes, driver impairments of some kind seem to be the only common factor. MDOT stressed the importance of driver responsibility.

“Grand Rapids area has some really complicated highways,” Huizenga said. “Let’s face it, if you get by Wealthy and Franklin, some of those on ramps, off ramps are really confusing.”